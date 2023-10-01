More than 5,000 farmers at Gomoa Central receive inputs to boost agriculture 

By James Esuon

Gomoa Afransi (C/R), Oct 1, GNA- More than 5,000 farmers in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region have been given farming inputs to enhance their work and make agribusiness attractive and profitable.

They were provided with 6,000 cutlasses, 1,000 bags of fertilizer, 800 boxes each of weedicides and pesticides, and 2,500 wellington boots.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive of Gomoa Central, at a ceremony to present the items to the farmers, said the inputs were procured with the Assembly’s Common Fund to support farmers to increase their yields.

The beneficiaries were selected through the District Agricultural Department to ensure equitable distribution of the inputs to avoid complaints and discontents.

Under the Government’s planting for export and rural development, 200,000 seedlings of tree crops, including oil palm, coconut, mango and teak were supplied to farmers.

Mr Otoo said the Government would continue to create an enabling environment for better yield, and provide farmers with fertilizers, chemicals, seedlings and vegetable seeds to boost agriculture in the district.

The President Akufo- Addo led-Government would never disappoint in its expectation to improve agriculture, he said, and urged the farmers to beware of vain promises by some politicians.

He drew the farmers attention to the recent increment in producer price of cocoa, being one of the best decisions the government had taken to improve their living standards.

Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Deputy Interior Minister and MP for Gomoa Central, assured the farmers that government was prepared to invest heavily in agriculture and would continue to provide farm inputs, free of charge, to cushion them in their activities and reduce the economic hardships they faced.

She appealed to the farmers to rally strongly behind her to retain the parliamentary seat in 2024 to facilitate her support to the constituency.

The MP announced that government had approved the construction of a district police headquarters at Gomoa Central to wean it from the Agona Swedru District Police Command and urged the farmers to continue to support the Government to succeed.

