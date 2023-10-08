More than 3,200 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, says military

Tel Aviv, Oct. 8, (dpa/GNA) – Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,200 rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel during their large-scale offensive, according to the Israeli military.

Since Saturday morning, 3,255 incoming rockets had been counted, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

As Hamas began the rocket salvos from Gaza on Saturday morning, armed Palestinians advanced into Israel by land, sea and even air, using motor-powered hang gliders, prompting Israeli counterattacks.

The fighting and shelling continued on Sunday. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation by the EU, the United States and Israel.

At least 500 people were killed in Israel so far, according to medical sources, while 370 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry there said. Around 2,000 people were injured on both sides, according to official figures.

GNA

