More efforts must go into promoting domestic tourism – GTA Director

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Oct. 02, GNA – Mr Henry Yeleduor, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has called on tourism industry players to adopt efficient measures to effectively promote domestic tourism within the country.

He said there was the need for key stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem to focus on packaging experiences that would cater for the unique needs of Ghanaians.

That, he noted, would encourage the citizenry to travel around the country for exciting tourism experiences.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the 2023 third quarter Public Private Partnership Forum (PPPF), organized by the GTA, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in Takoradi, on the theme: “Fostering Stronger Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism Development.”

The PPPF, fourth in a series being organized, brought together industry stakeholders to discuss ways through which the public and private sectors could work together to foster collaboration towards the growth of the tourism sector.

Mr Yeleduor said there was the need for tourism service providers to offer excellent customer experience, while ensuring affordability of travel and accommodation packages to attract citizens’ interest in travelling to explore the beauty of the country.

“We should still do much more to market ourselves as an emerging economy not only to established markets but also to other emerging tourism markets, and this calls for a partnership between stakeholders and communities with high tourism potentials,” he noted.

He indicated that tourism in the Western Region was thriving and had registered positive growth over the years.

The Western Region GTA Director said: “Tourist destinations such as the Nzulezu, Ankasa, Bisa Abrewa Museum, the Forts and Castles, pristine beaches and other heritage sites continue to attract tourists to the region despite infrastructural, logistical and sanitation challenges.”

Mr Yeleduor explained that there were growing numbers of upmarket hotels dotted across the region that provide comparative unique luxury accommodation facilities and services to the increasing visitors to the region.

He, however, said more work needed to be done in the areas of improving access to these facilities, including, improving service delivery to meet customers’ expectations, and the

provision of basic facilities such as visitor information offices and washrooms at tourist sites and highways.

“It is our belief that despite these challenges, the government will continue to play its part in promoting tourism and supporting businesses, and together, we will fashion out strategies to promote tourism and address the hindrances to its growth”.

Mr Yeleduor further called for a collective effort of stakeholders to be creative and come up with better strategies on building human resources since younger people were taking up jobs in the sector.

“Given the huge growth potential of the tourism sector and the wide-ranging affinities shared by all of us, a great deal can be achieved by working more closely together”, he added.

