GRIDCo National Service Personnel hands over Prestea Spring Water Project

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Prestea (W/R), Oct. 2, GNA – The 2022/2023 batch of National Service Personnel (NSP) from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has commissioned a 10,000-liter capacity water storage facility dubbed the “Prestea Spring Water Project” for residents of Prestea, in the Western Region.

The facility worth GH￠100,000 was an initiative of the GRIDCo NSPs which aligns with the mother company (GRIDCo’s) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

The facility has two overhead reservoirs, four water outlets and an in-built connection that would enable residents have a clean and safe access to the natural water from a spring.

Handing over the facility, Mrs Emily Otoo-Asare, Manager, Human Resources (HR) Operations, GRIDCo, said with support from GRIDCo management, a needs assessment revealed insufficient access to potable water and storage facilities for the residents of Prestea Himan Traditional Area.

She said as a quick response to this challenge, the GRIDCo 2022/2023 NSPs undertook measures to address the issue, adding the facility had undergone testing and the Ghana Water Company Limited has certified safe for human consumption.

“The Prestea Water Spring Fountain is the result of the hard work and dedication of the GRIDCo 2022/23 NSPs who came together to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Water, the elixir of life, is a fundamental right. Yet, millions in Ghana and all over the world still lack access to clean, safe drinking water. It is in the light of this challenge, that this passionate and committed group of GRIDCo NSPs resolved to be the change agents in one of GRIDCo’s operational area Prestea,” said Mrs Otoo-Asare.

She explained that “in the pursuit of this project, these volunteers encountered challenges of all kinds and at all levels. They juggled their work responsibilities, personal lives, and contributed their widow’s mite through fund raising.

As espoused in our local dialects, they were in the process of climbing a tree that will invariably impact positively on the image of GRIDCo and therefore supported by management, and other donors to achieve their dream.”

According to the HR Operations Manager, the facility would not only benefit GRIDCo’s operational community, but raise the awareness that given the opportunity the young ones could contribute their quota in the implementation of projects on national development agenda.

She stated that GRIDCo’s core values represented Responsiveness, Integrity, Safety, Excellence and Care for the communities in which the company operated its transmission infrastructure.

Mrs Otoo-Asare continued “Today, as we commission this project, we celebrate not only the physical infrastructure but also the spirit of compassion and service that made it all possible. This project represents the spirit of volunteerism, the spirit of giving back to society, and the spirit of empathy that we need in our country today and always.”

She entreated the community to ensure they use the facility in a way that would promote and foster unity among them, stressing that, “It is for everyone, and everyone has the responsibility to ensure that it is always in good condition to serve the intended purpose.”

Mr Bless Michael Norviewu, President of the 2022/23 National Service Personnel Group, on his part, explained that through self-imposed levies, the GRIDCo 2022/23 NSP’s procured the reservoir.

He said, “GRIDCo aims to touch the lives of the people in its operational area through CSR policy which emphasized the spirit of community, our colleagues and l want to give back following the completion of our tenure.”

Nana Nteboah Pra IV, Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan Traditional Area, who received the project on behalf of the community expressed gratitude to GRIDCo and the 2022/23 NSP’s.

He appealed to the unit committee and assembly member for the area to unite and work to ensure that they maintain the facility to prevent its break down.

Nana Nteboah Pra IV advised the community to find ways to make funds available for the regular maintenance of the facility rather than seeking for help from GRIDCo.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

