NPP Flagbearer Race: IGP engages stakeholders

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Oct.27, GNA – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has met the Election Committee Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Electoral Commission (EC) officials and representatives of flagbearer aspirants ahead of November 4, NPP presidential primaries.

The engagement was to ensure incident free election on November 4.

The IGP, Dr George Akufo Dampare, speaking at the meeting at the Police Headquarters in Accra, assured the stakeholders of the Police’s resolve to provide adequate security during the primaries.

He, therefore, called for collaboration among the various stakeholders to ensure a successful election.

Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in-Charge of Operations at the EC, said the EC had had series of engagements with the security services and the Elections Committee of the NPP and hopeful the polls would be free, fair and transparent.

Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye, Chairman of Elections Committee of the NPP, called on the EC to take charge of all processes at the polls.

He also authorised the Police to take control of all security during the primaries.

The Chairman said the Party had instituted some guidelines to regulate the conduct of delegates and the flagbearer aspirants during the elections and urged all stakeholders to go by them.

Prof Oquaye said the guidelines would be the blueprint for the conduct of the elections and asked the police and the EC to go strictly by them.

GNA

