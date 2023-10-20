Manhyia North MP supports Duase R/C School with computers

By Yussif Ibrahim

Duase (Ash), Oct. 20, GNA – Mr. Akwasi Konadu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, has presented 10 computers and accessories, a three-duty printer and a projector to the St Hubert Roman Catholic Junior High School at Duase.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the precincts of the school, Mr Konadu thanked the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) for assisting him with the items for the school.

The MP noted that the presentation of the items formed part of an initiative to promote Information Communication Technology (ICT) education amongst learners in the school and many others in the constituency.

“I encourage the learners to make positive use of the practical knowledge they would acquire, and ensure the safety of the gadgets”, Mr. Konadu advised.

He said he was beneficiary of quality education and that it had made life much bearable for him and would ensure he assisted others to have same.

The MP stated that the current state of the world and the increasing technological advancement made it imperative for students to get access to IT tools to enhance their learning.

“My vision is to ensure that schools in the Manhyia North Constituency have access to IT tools to enhance teaching and learning so as to make our demand for positive outcomes legitimate,” the MP stated.

Receiving the items, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Jacob Amike, expressed gratitude to the Manhyia North MP for the gesture.

He noted that the donation was timely because it would enable the 800 learners in the school have access to IT tools to enhance academic work.

“The teaching of Information and Communication Technology had basically, been theoretical, making it difficult for the learners to grasp the basic concepts of the subject and so we are extremely grateful to Hon Konadu for coming to our aid”, he noted

The Headmaster gave the assurance that the school would make the best out of the items presented.

GNA

