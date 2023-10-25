La Accident: Victim to undergo leg surgery

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA — Miss Lydia Adukwei, 47, a waakye seller involved in yesterday’s road crash at Oko Dan in the La Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, is to undergo leg surgery at the 37 Military Hospital.

One person has been confirmed dead after a Kia truck loaded with beer crashed into a New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at Oko Dan.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. also left Adukwei critically injured.

According to eyewitness, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a brake pad malfunction, leading to the unfortunate incident.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the family of the injured, her aunty who only gave her name as Grace, said Lydia was first admitted at the Police Hospital, but later referred to the 37 Military Hospital for further medical attention.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

