Kpando Traditional Council honours Volta/Oti Chapter of GJA  

Kpando (V/R), Oct 1, GNA – The Chiefs and people of the Kpando Traditional Area in the Volta Region have honoured the Volta/Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for promoting tourism and driving business interests in the Akpini state.

The GJA received the commendation when organisers and ambassadors of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair Caravan made a stopover at Kpando for the ‘Visit Volta Initiative,’ as a prelude to this year’s Fair, at the forecourt of the Okpekpewuokpe Togbuiga Dagadu IX Palace.

The GJA-Volta/Oti has been instrumental in producing compelling stories for the Kpando Traditional Area and promoting tourist sites in the Akpini enclave, which Torgbuiga Dagadu had lauded.

He urged the media to continue to make Kpando and the entire region visible to the world through their reportage.

“It is my firm expectation that Kpando, and by extension the entire Volta Region, will be promoted to the world through your reportage,” he said.

Torgbuiga Dagadu gave his assurance “to continuously sell a culturally rich traditional area with a unique history and relentless spirit.”

Kpando is the spiritual and religious grounds of essence, the Agbenoxoe Grotto, the site for the biggest religious pilgrimage for adherents of Roman Catholics as well as home to awesome lake resources, fertile lands, the Fesi Pottery and Torkor fish market, among others.

Aside from the GJA-Volta/Oti, other tourism ambassadors like Bernard Avle, Emefa Apawu, Kafui Dey, Ivy Prosper, and Dzifa Gbeho-Bampoe, all media personalities, were also honoured.

