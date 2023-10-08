Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals how his encounter with Jesus saved his life

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng says he feels a sense of peace and love after being baptized into Christianity.

According to the former Barcelona player, his encounter with Jesus had saved him and totally changed his life.

Speaking on the Five UK Podcast with Rio Ferdinand, Prince Boateng revealed that he grew up in a Muslim community with a lot of Turkish Arabs, but was not a religious person, even though he believed in a higher power.

“What saves me right now and gives me peace, happiness, and everything…is that Jesus is King. Seriously, this for me changed my life; it totally changed my life,” he said.

When asked about how he encountered Jesus for the first time, Prince Boateng said he was introduced to Jesus five years ago after someone sowed a seed in him, but he didn’t care about that.

He also added that his former Hertha BSC teammate Dodi Lukebakio started talking to him about Jesus and the Bible, and things started to get interesting for him.

“So, I went to the Women’s World Cup, and this is where it hit me. Someone prayed for me, and this was the first time I felt something inside my body, and it was impossible to explain.

“So, I had to leave my pride because, at the end, it was all sinning. I bowed down my knees and prayed to the Lord, and I was crying like crazy… I heard a voice telling me to come home, and I got baptized.

“I won’t tell anyone to be Christian, but it is for the peace I am feeling and the love I am getting is just overwhelming,” Prince Boateng said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

