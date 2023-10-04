Kennedy Agyapong commiserates with Kufuor, family on passing of Theresa

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Peduase E/R, Oct 4, GNA – Mr Kennedy Agyapong, one of the Flagbearer Aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the passing of the former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The Assin Central Lawmaker described the former First Lady as a calm, warm, and friendly person, who welcomed and received everyone with open arms.

“She welcomed me as a son anytime I visited their home in Accra. I will go straight to her kitchen to prepare for myself a cup of tea or coffee whenever I paid a visit. This house bear testimony to that,” he said when he visited the former President following news of the demise of Theresa Kufuor.

“…When I speak harsh, my old man will not talk to me. He will call the wife and say, ‘that’s your son’ meaning I have erred, and she will talk to me about it. Yes, sometimes politics makes us go astray. She has been good to me, that’s why I made time to come and pay homage though I have lost my father, too.”

Scores of people, including Members of Parliament and top government officials continue to visit the home of former President at Peduase to sympathise with him.

A day after the demise of the former First Lady, the Government directed that all flags shoud fly at half-mast for a week in her honour.

A book of condolence has been opened in the house of the former President.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he was very saddened by the demise of the former First Lady.

Theresa Kufuor was a nurse and midwife.

She served as first lady from 1st January 2001 to 31st December 2008 under the administration of her husband, President Kufuor.

She is credited with the introduction of free maternal healthcare.

She died at her Peduase home Sunday evening, 1st October, 2023 at age 87.

GNA

