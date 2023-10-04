Fix roads in Osudoku – Chief

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 04, GNA – Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Paramount Chief, Osudoku Traditional Area, has asked the Government to fix roads in the traditional area.

He said roads promoted economic growth and that bad roads in the area had crippled tourism promotion and economic activities.

“It is pathetic to mention that there is not a single tarred road in the whole Osudoku Traditional Area, even though our major feeder roads link the Eastern, Volta and parts of the Greater Accra Region,” the Paramount Chief said.

He said this at the grand durbar of the 2023 Osudoku Aadegbor Djehayemi (festival) held in Osuwem over the weekend under the theme: “Tourism as a Tool for Socioeconomic Development of Osudoku”.

Ngmongmowuyaa Animle, who is also the President, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, appealed to the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to liaise with Government for the construction of road networks in the area to boost toursim.

Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, Tema Regional Director, GTA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said roads were important in the promotion of tourism and said GTA would continue to give technical support on tourism issues, including how to enrich the Aadegbor festival.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

