International Cocoa Initiative workshop on child and forced labour begins in Kumasi

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Kumasi,Oct. 11, GNA – International Cocoa Initiative (ICI), a Swiss-based non-profit Foundation has commenced a three-day capacity-building workshop for selected journalists across the country on Child and Forced Labour activities.

The training, which would also include Ethical Reporting among others, is focusing on ensuring a better future for children in Cocoa-growing communities in Ghana.

Mr Prince Gyamfi, Deputy Country Director at ICI and programmes coordinator, told participants during the opening session of the workshop that the engagement was aimed at deepening Journalists’ understanding of the concept of forced and child labour.

He said the encounter would further broaden journalists’ knowledge and skills for writing ethical reports on the concept under study.

Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Chairperson of the Professional Development Committee of the GJA, in a welcoming address, commended the ICI for the training.

He said it remained critical for journalists to be abreast of the issues and report them in a manner that would promote the best interest of the Ghanaian child.

“Make references to the various legal and ethical considerations in reporting. The media must be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage on children,” he added.

Mr Yeboah, who is also a communication lecturer at the Wisconsin International University College, tasked participants to transfer every knowledge acquired during the training period to other colleagues who did not get the opportunity to be part.

The training, jointly organised by ICI and the GJA, would expose participants to some issues such as permissible child work, light work, non-hazardous work, reporting on children, National, and International Laws.

Others include indicators of forced labour, Ghana Legal frameworks, and International Conventions/standards on Child Labour, the worst form of Child Labour, among others.

There would also be discussions on Regional frameworks related to forced labour Laws, and several others.

Over 38 journalists, comprising Senior Editors and Reporters, are taking part in the training which is ongoing in Kumasi.

GNA

