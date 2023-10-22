Holistic Counselling and Training Consult holds graduation ceremony for 30 students 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Oct 22, GNA – Holistic Counselling and Training Consult has held a graduation ceremony for 30 students in Accra.

The students, who were made up of online and weekend graduates were honoured with Lay Practitioner certificates in Counselling and Psychology.

Apostle James Kofi Abbrey, Founder of the Consult said Holistic Care Consult started as a sole proprietorship and was officially launched on Sunday, March 20, 2016 to create awareness and follow-ups via word of mouth, social media, media platforms and programmes.

He said the demand for empathic and skilled counsellors had never been stronger in society, which was distinguished by continual change and unprecedented challenges and problems, hence the need for the Consult to train more counsellors.

Apostle Abbrey, Speaking under the theme “Navigating Minds: Empowering the Future”, said “as counsellors you possess the unique ability to uplift individuals and communities, providing them with the tools and guidance to overcome obstacles, navigate complexities and embrace the richness of life.

“Your influence extends far beyond the counselling room, reaching into the hearts and minds of those you touch,” he added.

He appealed to the graduands to embrace the journey with an open heart and an unwavering beliefs in their own abilities.

“As you move forward from this moment, remember that you are not alone, you have the support of your loved ones, your mentors, and if ever needed, the counselling community,” he said.

He, therefore encouraged the graduands to remain steadfast in their dedication to the values that had guided them.

“These values will not only serve as your compass in the counselling field, but also as beacons that illuminate the lath towards a brighter, more equitable future,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Dinah Baah-Odoom, Registrar, Ghana Psychology Council said the theme highlighted the significance of understanding and supporting the human mind while envisioning the profound impact on the lives of others.

“The minds you will encounter will be as diverse as the stars as each one with its unique challenges, fears, hopes and dreams.

It is your role as counsellors to empower these minds and guide them towards a brighter future,” she added.

Dr. Baah-Odoom who is also Reverend Minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana urged the graduands to strive to collaborate with other professionals in the field of practice and beyond applied psychology.

“As you facilitate the process of moving your clients towards improved psychological and spiritual health, you should also show evidence of self-fulfillment, self-satisfaction, positive self-concept and spiritual maturity.

Mrs Agnes Kyerewaa Oppong, a valedictorian of the 2023 batch thanked management of Holistic Counselling and Training Consult for their time, couching, among others.

On behalf of the graduands, she pledged to work with the code of ethics and be good counsellors in Ghana.

She said “with all that we have learnt here, we will work hard and set Holistic Counselling and Training Consult high.”

GNA

