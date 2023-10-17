Hohoe United FC secures three points in a showdown match with Okwawu FC

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 16, GNA – Hohoe United Football Club (HUFC), has secured all three points in the ongoing Access Bank Division One Zone Three League match by beating Okwawu United FC 2-0 Sunday at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

The home team thus won their first home match after losing away to Home Stars at the Ho Sports Stadium in a league match opener, a week ago.

HUFC surprised their visitors by a late goal in the 7th minuteof an injury time through Jason Owusu with a stylish low-header to beat Musah Zakaria, the visitors goalie to gain advantage as referee Annan blew his whistle to end the half.

The second half commenced with Okwahu United showing signs of redeeming the deficit but the defence men of homesters built around Philip Darko, thwarting their efforts at goal.

The game swung from one side to the other, with each side trying to score or cancel the deficit with the brightest opportunity falling on Edward Fobih Kontoh, of Okwawu United FC in the 32nd minute, but he missed it.

Luck smiled at the home side again, when a substituted Farouk Mohammed playing at an inside right position scored with a volley beating the goalkeeper of Okwahu, who was caught ball watching on the 80th min.

Chances crested by the combatants either went wasted or saved by opposing goalies.

Changes made by the sides failed to alter the scoreline until referee Annan brought the game to a close.

