HOG Foundation marks Global Handwashing Day With Pupils of Kutunse Cluster of Schools

Accra, Oct 31, GNA – Pupils of Kutunse M.A cluster of schools in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have benefited from proper hand washing and sanitation exercise.

The exercise organised by the Hands of Gold Foundation, an Accra based Non-governmental Organization (NGO) formed part of the celebration of this year’s Global Handwashing Day (GHD).

GHD is celebrated annually on October 15 and is set aside as an advocacy platform to push for proper hand washing practices.

It is used to promote the washing of hands with soap under running water as the easy, effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

The day, is also used as an opportunity to design, test and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Clean hands are within reach” and the students were taken through various steps of effective handwashing.

Ms Lilian Oforiwaa who doubled as a member of the health and education team of HOGF encouraged the students to cultivate the habit of regular handwashing with soap under running water.

She said adopting such practices would help the students keep healthy and go a long to prevent them from contracting different forms of diseases.

Ms Oforiwaa said handwashing was a key hygiene practice that must not be ignored since it held the key to healthy living stressing that “As students we must always remember that “a sound mind is also found in a healthy body”.

The Administrator of HOGF, Mr Rex Kumordzi on his part said the foundation acknowledged that catering for the needs of students was not only limited to their material needs but also their health and emotional needs.

He explained that, the exercise was to imbibe into the children the habit of washing hands which was a key element of hygiene.

Thereafter, a cross-section of these students were given the opportunity to demonstrate to their colleagues what they had learnt.

The schools were presented with some Veronica buckets, liquid soap and detergents, hand Tissues, sanitisers and bar soaps as well as some sporting items.

The SHEP coordinator of the GA West education directorate, Madam Margaret Akosua Akpabli who received the items on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Victor N. Tawiah, thanked the foundation for their kind gesture.

She admonished the students to take proper care of the items and also appealed to HOGF to replicate this gesture in subsequent years.

GNA

