Great Olympics coach eyes league title after impressive start

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, has expressed his determination to remain on top of the league at the end of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The “Dade Boys” currently occupy the top spot in the league table with nine points from five matches and have yet to concede a goal thus far.

Speaking in a post-match presser after their 3-0 victory against Accra Lions, Coach Walker praised the hard work of his players in securing the emphatic victory against regional rivals.

“This victory is revenge for me and my players, especially after they beat us by the same score line in last season’s league. It could have been more, but we missed most of the chances. I am happy about the three points regardless.

When asked about his team’s chances of winning this season’s league, coach Walker was optimistic about their chances but stated that there would be ups and downs in the course of the season.

“It is our wish that we stay at the top of the league when the league ends, but we know there will be ups and downs, but for now we will enjoy the top spot and see what happens afterwards,” he said.

Great Olympics face a stern task in their next league encounter as they will travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars this Sunday.

