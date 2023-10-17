Duncan-Williams, Anaba bow out of National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and the Reverend Eastwood Anaba have resigned as members of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

The two prominent clergy cited what they described as the lack of a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in the consequential project as the reason for their resignation.

A resignation letter, signed by the two personalities, copied to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and dated October 12, 2023, thanked him for the opportunity to serve the nation.

The National Cathedral project is a brainchild of the President, and initiated in 2017.

The idea is to construct a national edifice that provides a sacred space and infrastructure for formal religious activities.

In recent times, the project, which is expected to be completed by 2024, has been the subject of controversies and criticisms, especially concerning its funding and necessity.

The letter drew attention to the fact that in January, this year, a draft resolution was sent to the Board asking that current activities, advancing the construction of the project, be deferred until the findings of an audit.

This deferment included a cessation of activities of the Board.

“In the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the Cathedral.

“This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board,” the resolution said.

The resignation letter expressed the hope that the President’s vision of constructing a National Cathedral would one day be realised.

The two clergymen stated that their decision to resign from the Board in no way “impugns the vision or intent of the National Cathedral”, but rather to ensure that it was advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality.

GNA

The construction site of the National Cathedral of Ghana

