GPL Wk 4: Hearts, Dreams FC clash ends in stalemate

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak were held to a goalless draw by Dreams FC in a week-four encounter of the betPawa Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians, who lost their last encounter against Bofoakwa Tano, couldn’t bounce back to winning ways as they have accumulated four points out of a possible 12 points.



Hearts started the game on the front foot, and Ramos Kashala came close in the opening minutes, but his bicycle kick was feeble and calmly gathered by Dreams goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.



The game was played at a fast pace and was very cagey, with tackles coming in from both sides to make for an enthralling watch for the spectators at the stadium.



Dreams FC had a lot of joy in their counterattacks, with veteran striker John Antwi causing a lot of trouble for the Hearts of Oak defence.



The first half couldn’t produce any goals despite the several half chances created by both sides.



The second half started with the same pace as the first half, and it was John Anwti who came close to scoring for Dreams FC, but his effort from close range went wide.



Dreams were much better at the start of the second half and kept creating chances, but Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off some brilliant saves to keep the game scoreless.



Hearts regained control of the game midway through the second half with the introduction of Salifu Ibrahim, Enoch Asubonteng, and Hamza Issah.



Asubonteng nearly struck Hearts in front with a spectacular 30-yard strike, but goalkeeper Agbasi pulled off a wonderful save to keep the game scoreless.

Despite the late surge of pressure from Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC were very impressive in their defensive display as spoils were shared at the end of the game.

GNA

