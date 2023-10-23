Nasty scenes at Abrankese as Kotoko and Nations FC share spoils in Ashanti Derby

By Yussif Ibrahim

Abrankese (Ash), Oct. 23, GNA – There was about a 15-minute hold at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex after referee Abdul Latif Kadri awarded a late penalty to Nations FC in their match week six encounter with Asante Kotoko in the betPawa Premier League.

The traveling fans who felt the penalty was dubious threw sachet water on the pitch to protest the decision, bringing proceedings to a temporary halt.

It took the technical team of Kotoko led by Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum to appeal to the supporters to calm down before the penalty was taken.

The penalty which turned out to be the last action of the match cancelled Kotoko’s lead, bringing the final score to two goals apiece in a fiercely contested regional derby.

Asante Kotoko was the first to make an attempt at goal after five minutes, but Sherrif Mohammed’s long drive from 30 yards went wide.

Nations FC responded almost immediately at the other end of the pitch, but their swift build-up from the right flank was thwarted by Nana Banyin Amoah whose area appeared to be the main channel for the onslaughts of the home team in the early stages.

The first quarter of an hour saw both teams keeping the ball on the turf as they exploited spaces in each other’s half in search of the opener.

As both teams exhibited tactical discipline in their quest to outsmart each other, only a few chances were created at both ends of the field with Nations looking more purposeful upfront.

It was virtually a midfield battle which was slightly dominated by the home team who appeared more determined to secure the three maximum points, but they were not clinical in the final third of the pitch.

The Porcupines however had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock against the run of play on the 45th minute when Kalou Ouattara’s goal-bound effort was saved by goalkeeper Rabin Ousmane.

The match remained barren after two additional minutes as referee Abdul Latif Kadir brought proceedings to an end for the first half.

Nations FC would however break the deadlock five minutes into the second half through Amidou Diarra who directed a corner kick into the net with a powerful header.

They continued to raid the vital area of the visitors after the goal, forcing Danlad Ibrahim to make a point-blank save to keep Kotoko in the game.

After enduring about 10 minutes of incessant attacks, Asante Kotoko stepped up their game, injecting some sense of urgency into their play as they strived to pull parity.

Their effort paid off in the 86th minute when Steve Dese Mukwala hit the back of the net from close range after a double save by goalkeeper Ousmane.

The Porcupines scored their second goal five minutes later when Michael Kyei Dwamena finished a swift attack involving four Kotoko players.

Just when everyone thought Kotoko was on the verge of running away with the three points, the referee awarded a penalty to Nations FC to the dismay of the away fans who expressed their displeasure by throwing sachet water and other objects onto the field.

Amidou stepped forward after a 15-minute hold-up to send Danlad in the wrong direction to earn the home team a point.

GNA

