GPHA Hospital deepens breast cancer awareness on the streets of Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Oct. 27, GNA – The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Hospital has organized a float on some principal streets of Takoradi as part of its month-long campaign to deepen awareness creation on breast cancer.

Held on the theme: “Early Detection, Treatment and Prevention Saves Lives,” the float attracted staff of the Hospital, GPHA and some members of the public, to drum home the essence of regular breast screening for early detection of the disease.

They carried banners and placards with inscriptions such as “Lets fight breast cancer together”, “Monthly breast self-examination helps”, “Free breast screening at GPHA Hospital”, “You are never too young for breast cancer” and “Carry on checking your breasts.”

Others read: “Breast cancer is a killer”, “Early detection saves lives”, “Pink is pretty, breast cancer is not”, and “Check your breasts now”.

A durbar was also organized immediately after the float to educate women on breast cancer, its risk factors, how to reduce such risks, treatment methods, self-breast examination and need for regular screening among other topics.

Mr Peter Amoo-Bediako, Director of Takoradi Port, speaking at the durbar, said global and local statistics on breasts cancer and its associated deaths was alarming, and that it was imperative for stakeholders to come together and adopt pragmatic measures to reduce the menace.

He recounted the loss of a loved one through breast cancer about nine years ago, and said it was essential for women to regularly screen their breast for early detection of the disease for swift response.

He advised women to always avail themselves for screening and not shy away from it, adding that the cost of treatment for advanced breast cancer could be devastating.

Dr Rexford Birikorang, Head of Health Service at the GPHA, said studies had shown that about 70 per cent of women were diagnosed of breast cancer at advanced levels due to lack of awareness, myths and misconceptions about the disease.

He noted that global and local burden of the disease could only reduce through intensified education and awareness for regular screening for early detection and treatment.

“Advances in healthcare, early detection and treatment will significantly improve upon the survival rate of breast cancer, and to achieve this goal, government, religious bodies, families, both men and women must come together to battle the disease,” Dr Birikorang indicated.

Dr Helen Tettey, GPHA Hospital Administrator, indicated that throughout the month of October, the hospital had been screening women, both GPHA staff and members of the public of breast cancer as part of their efforts to reduce the menace within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

She said the move had become necessary since combating the breast cancer menace could only be achieved through collective efforts of all stakeholders including the GPHA Hospital.

Madam Araba Tawiah, a breast cancer survivor, sharing her story, said she was diagnosed of the disease about 18 years ago, and had the courage to go through all recommended medical prescriptions needed to manage the disease.

She, therefore, reiterated the need for women to regularly screen their breast for early detection of the disease for timely treatment.

