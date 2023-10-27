“Government will continue to support PWDs – Akatsi South MCE”

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 27, GNA – Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akatsi South has said the government will not relent on assisting Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to be self-reliant.

He said enhancing the livelihood of PWDs for their better future remained a key aspect of the government’s programmes.

Mr Nyahe, in an address read on his behalf by Mr Agboyibor, the Akatsi South Deputy Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is also the Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) disclosed these during a short presentation to some PWDs in the area.

He reiterated the government’s efforts to champion inclusiveness in the welfare of the Ghanaian citizenry.

Mr Nyahe appealed to the beneficiaries to embrace the items given to them for their own good.“Let these things serve as assistance to your financial progress,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Dorkordi, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, disclosed that other batches would benefit from the gesture “as some have already benefited. “And appealed to the beneficiaries to put the machines and other items presented to them to proper use.

Nine beneficiaries from the various communities in the Municipality were given some machines such as mobile cassava mill and an industrial sewing machine with overclock.

The rest include a deep freezer, corn miller, electronic mixer and pair of speakers, and metal-leg type plastic chairs.

Some beneficiaries who interacted with the Ghana News Agency expressed appreciation to the government for the kind gesture.

GNA

