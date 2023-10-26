Gold Fields unveils advertising package for Medeama Sporting Club

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 26, GNA – Gold Fields Ghana Limited, through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, has unveiled an advertising package of US$100,000 for the Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club (MSC).

The package will cover various areas including jersey and bus branding for 2023/2024

At a press briefing at Tarkwa, Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), revealed that the Foundation and MSC had reached some agreements.

He said both parties agreed that the GFGFs pull-ups should be at MSC secretariat, as well as on their letterheads, official website, and social media pages should also have the GFGFs logo.

Additionally, Mr Yakubu said, “The GFGF logo should be on the sleeve of players’ jerseys, logo embossed on MSC team bus, GFGF branded pitch panels at the stadium, GFGF logo branded on backdrop for press interviews at the press conference centre.

Radio and TV adverts must mention GFGF in all promotions and 150 GFGF branded Polo T-shirt for players, technical and management team for team travel.”

He said last year the Foundation terminated the sponsorship agreement it had with MSC, but they were surprised the team performed very well and now playing in the CAF Champions League, added that, “after pushing the team to an enviable level we thought it good to assist them just for this competition.”

Touching on supports the mining giant had offered to MSC, the Executive Secretary, explained that, since 2012, GFGF had sponsored and assisted MSC when the company first provided the club with a bus worth over US$183,380.

Since then, he stated that Medeama had benefitted from a total sponsorship package of approximately US$1.43 million, including an advertising package of US$100,000.

Mr Yakubu noted that “Between 2017 to 2020 the Foundation spent US$421,000 to rehabilitate the Abontiakoon park, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal to be used exclusively by Medeama SC as their home grounds when the reconstruction of the T&A park commenced.”

In 2022, GFGF informed Medeama of ending its sponsorship to the club following a package worth US$150,000 dollars for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and FA Cup Competitions, he further said

He said, “Gold Fields believes the support given to the club has gone a long way to propelling Medeama SC to where it is today. Gold Fields and its Foundation are proud to have been part of the Medeama’s success story and we wish the team all the best.”

The Manager for Co-operate Affairs, Gold Fields, Madam Emma Morrison, Mr Robert Siaw, Regional Sustainability Manager, at Gold Fields, among others, were present at the briefing.

