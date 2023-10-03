GNAT gifts 50 pupils education materials, builds two classroom pavilion  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai, Oct. 03, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has gifted 50 Early Childhood and Basic School children educational materials to teaching and learning among pupils in two deprived communities in the Western Region.

The beneficiaries, 25 each from Bosomdo in the Shama District and 25 in Wassa Amenfi , received new school uniforms, bags, boots, and exercise books to lessen parental burden in this new academic year, put smiles on the faces of these pupils whom some have never worn uniforms to school or had to be in tattered clothing.

The GNAT, was also constructing two classroom pavilions for students in the Kweku Bosea D/A Primary School in the Bia District in Western North Region to help accommodate the learners who were in a dilapidated structure, which impacted negatively on the teaching and learning in the school.

Reverend Isaac Owusu, the National President of GNAT speaking at the Launch of the GNAT Week Celebration in Takoradi in the Western Region said it was prudent to institute a “GNAT WEEK” to sensitize the teeming members on the activities of the Association, and to usher them into the mood of celebrating the World Teachers Day.

The 2023 Word Teachers Day celebration is under the theme: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”

October 5 each year, is World Teachers Day. It is a day on which education is assessed worldwide and a look taken at the issues of teachers and strategies to address them outlined.

The GNAT President said teachers must be appreciated for their competencies and contributions to the advancement of the human resource growth of countries.

The UNESCO/ILO Recommendation of 1966 sets forth rights and the responsibilities of teachers, the international standards of their training, recruitment, employment and working conditions.

It also had stipulations on learning conditions: the school environment, logistics for teaching the safety of the students and pupils, the teachers, and all other ancillary staff.

Reverend Owusu said the GNAT would continue to contribute its quota in promoting teaching and learning, especially in underserved areas.



The Launch of the Week was preceded with a radio programme, candlelight procession and an open forum.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

