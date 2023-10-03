Foase Health Centre receives medical equipment 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Foase (Ash), Oct. 03, GNA -The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Charities, a humanitarian arm of the church, has donated medical equipment to the Foase Health Centre in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The donation, which was facilitated by the Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Mr Kofi Amankwah-Manu, is expected to improve service delivery at the facility.

The equipment which worth GH¢900,000 include hematology analyzer, two autoclave-18 litre, three vaccine refrigerators, two tally counters, water bath machine for laboratory, five glucometer machines and strips and 10 suturing sets.

The rest are six digital sphygmomanometer (BP Machines), 10 infrared thermometers, three oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, two medical examination lamps, two photo therapy device with infant beds, six hospital beds, an incubator, and patient monitor for ICU, among others.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony, Mr Amankwah-Manu said the gesture was a benevolent act from the church to enhance the quality healthcare delivery at the health centre.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the church for their immense contribution towards the development of Atwima Kwanwoma not only in health but also education as well as water and sanitation.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence, admonished the health professionals to take good care of the equipment and put them to good use for the benefit of not only residents of Foase, but also people in adjoining district.

“I will protect the dignity, and image of the constituency and continue to deliver on my promises by distributing available resources equitably to build a better Atwima Kwanwoma,” he assured.

Mr Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive (DCE) also commended the Church for their continuous support which, he said, was complementing the developmental agenda of the Assembly.

“The people of Atwima Kwanwoma are grateful to you for all the projects the district is benefitting from you,” he acknowledged the support of the church.

Mr Isaac Nkrumah, President of the Suame Area of the Church, said the donation was in fulfillment of the vision of the church and the office of the MP to support the facility deliver on its core mandate.

He said it was to replicate what Christ Jesus stood for in giving to the needy and less privileged ones in society, saying that caring for the community was a way of spreading the gospel.

That, he said, explained why the church had consistently over the years assisted about 190 countries globally to foster self-reliance.

Mr Joseph Adomako, the District Director of Health Services, promised to ensure the items served the purpose for which they donated to improve health delivery in the area.

He appealed for support from the Assembly and the Church to help renovate and equip some dilapidated health facilities in the district to enhance quality healthcare in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

