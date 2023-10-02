Give Ghanaians a listening ear-Former Deputy Minister urges government

Accra, Oct 2, GNA – Abu Kasangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has called on the government to give Ghanaians a listening ear in the face of economic challenges and other issues on development.

“With an upcoming demonstration on the horizon, various stakeholders, including political parties, people in creative industries, market women, fishermen, fishmongers, civil society organizations, taxi drivers associations, the Ghana Hotel Association, GPRTU (Ghana Private Road Transport Union), and Road Contractors Association, have come together with shared concerns”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, the former Deputy Minister said the government should not only respect the concerns but also address them through effective policies and programmes.

“These measures are seen as vital in mitigating the growing suffering experienced by Ghanaians and their businesses.

He also raised concerns on consistent increment of utility bills every three months, a situation that had impoverished many Ghanaians and threatened their livelihoods and businesses.

Mr Kasangbata appealed to Organizations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), other diplomatic communities, and other external development partners, to take an interest in the country’s growing economic meltdown as a crucial step in safeguarding the image of Ghana’s multi-party democracy and participatory government.

He said the harsh economic policies were detrimental and could erode the gains of democracy over the years.

“While Ghana has long been hailed as a beacon of democracy in Africa, recent events have raised questions about the direction in which the nation is heading.

“In some countries, the erosion of democratic values and the emergence of leadership paralysis have led to dire consequences. It is a stark reminder that no nation, regardless of its democratic heritage, is immune to such challenges”.

The former Deputy Minister urged the government to respect the opinions of opponents and ordinary people as that could inure to the benefit of all and reminded that the preservation of democratic values and principles transcended partisan lines and should unite citizens in their commitment to a thriving democracy.

On the Inspector General of Police, he expressed some disappointments in the police service in law enforcement and their handling of public demonstrations.

“Despite the challenges and disappointments, the former Deputy Minister underscored the unwavering will of the Ghanaian citizenry. This collective resolve remains solid and consolidated, symbolizing a determination to push for positive change in the nation”.

He said Tuesday’s “Occupy BoG” demonstration was framed as a wake-up call, an opportunity for the government to address the economic challenges that had impacted negatively on the country.

“The road ahead is challenging, but it is a road that many believe must be taken for the betterment of Ghana and its citizens”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

