Accra Golden Lions Club to support Korle-Bu Diabetic Clinic

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Oct 02, GNA – The Accra Golden Lions Club has organised a fundraiser to support the Diabetic Clinic at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The event, which was part of its 31st Charter Anniversary, was aimed at raising funds to purchase a Confocal Retina Camera worth GHS 150,000.00 for the facility.

Some funds would also be used to refurbish and equip the Clinic.

The Confocal Retina Camera is a specialised low power microscope with an attached camera designed to photograph the interior surface of the eye, including the retina, where the retina is a lining within the eyeball, which is often affected by diabetes, causing blindness.

Speaking at the event, Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan, 1st Vice District Governor, D418, Ghana, said diabetes was a global disease found in every part of the world with an estimated 463 million adults across the world living with it.

She said the mission of Lions International was to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the quality of life for the diagnosed, and also educate the community about diabetes and develop a community environment that inspired and supported healthy lifestyles.

Dr Asamoah-Hassan said, “according to WHO, there are 24 million adults living with diabetes, and that the number is projected to go up by 129 percent, that is, to 55 million by 2045.

“Diabetes is the only major non-communicable disease for which the risk of dying early is increasing, rather than decreasing.”

She said in Ghana, there were about 2.4 million people living with diabetes and approximately 7.5 percent of adults had Type-2 diabetes.

Dr Asamoah-Hassan said in addition, the prevalence of diabetes was generally higher in women than men.

Dr Yacoba Atiase, Head of National Diabetes Management of Research Center (NDMRC), KBTH, hailed the Club’s charitable act.

She said the renovation of the Centre had been ongoing for the past three to four years, and that a shed had been built for patients, awaiting the completion of the Centre.

Mr Alfred Kwame Avorka, the Club President, said: “We as a humanitarian Club have decided to use this occasion to also raise more funds towards the numerous activities, including helping the less privileged”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

