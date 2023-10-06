GII decorates Former Board Chair and Executive Director

By Francis Ameyibor

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII) local chapter of Transparency International has decorated Mrs. Linda Ofori Kwafo, former Executive Director, for her meritorious service to Ghana and her leading role in the anti-corruption fight for decades.

A citation presented by the current Board Chairman, the Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Ansah, at a short and impressive ceremony in Accra read: “GII applauds your meritorious contribution to the fight against corruption and the significant contributions you made to the organization.

“We pay homage to you today, September 29th, 2023, as you have shown in words and works what it means to be diligent, devoted, and a person of integrity.

“You served GII well, for which you will always be remembered. Ayekoo to you for your contribution to the growth of GII and the fight against corruption in general.

A brief profile of Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo obtained by the Ghana News Agency indicates that she was engaged as the Executive Director of GII in March 2016 and served for seven years until her resignation in June 2023.

According to the profile, during her period as Executive Director, she was elected to the Board of Transparency International (TI) and served on other known platforms.

She was the first woman from sub-Saharan Africa to have served on the TI Board since its formation in 1999.

Mrs Kwafo is the sitting board chairperson of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP).

GII also acknowledged the contributions of Mrs Elsie Bunyan, the former Board Chairperson for pragmatically steering the board, management, and staff to achieve the objective of the anti-corruption entity.

Mrs. Bunyan led the governing Board of GII from December 2019 to December 2022.

Prior to her appointment as the Board Chair, she served as the Vice Chairperson of the Board, supporting the strategic direction of the organisation.

Mrs Bunyan joined GII as a member on September 9th, 2009, and later became a board member in April 2013.

The event was also used as a platform to initiate into office and introduce Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, the newly appointed Executive Director, to its stakeholders.

The stakeholders who participated in the event, including the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Institute for Democratic Development (IDEG), the Legal Resources Centre, Globethics Ghana, some members of the Diplomatic Corps, and media practitioners.

Other GII’s partners in the public sector include the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the OSP, and the National Commission for Civic Education, as well as academia.

GNA

