Ghana hosts environment and development conference in October

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Oct. 01, GNA – Ghana will from October 5 to 9, 2023, host 200 researchers from across the world for the annual meeting of the environment and development initiative.

The conference is aimed at discussing research and how it could contribute to policies for global and national sustainable development.

It would be hosted by Environment for Development (EfD) Ghana in collaboration with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, and School of Research and Graduate Studies, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The week-long conference would be preceded with a Policy Day on October 4, 2023, where the challenges and prospects of sustainable fisheries management in Ghana would be the focus.

Speaking ahead of the event, Professor Wisdom Akpalu, Director of EfD Ghana, said: “We look forward to welcoming the participants and hope to achieve a successful meeting and a memorable experience in Ghana for the participants.”

On his part, Prof Peter Quartey, Director, ISSER, said: “These high-level convenings and networks provide an opportunity for us to engage with others and demonstrate our unwavering efforts to promote research-led knowledge and collaborations for national and global development.”

EfD Ghana was established in 2019 and is one of EfD’s 13 International centres, promoting sustainable management of natural resources through policy-relevant research, policy engagement, and capacity development.

The organisation focuses its research on coastal and mineral resource management, the extractive industry, energy resources management, climate change and green growth.

These efforts are aimed at building human and institutional capacities, while connecting science and policymaking to develop solutions for a sustainable future with reduced poverty and increased equality.

GNA

