Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry working to strengthen member businesses

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct.20, GNA – The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is working to strengthen partnerships and networking among member businesses to help foster robust and profitable business relationships.

This is aimed at exposing member businesses, especially small and medium-scale enterprises, to other businesses, which may need their products and services, and to work together and to help expand their clientele base and profit margins.

Mr. Stephane Abbas Miezan, Second Vice President of GNCCI, who stated this in a meeting said, the success of one’s business depended on a long run exposure to other business partners.

Additionally, through trade fairs, business meetings and programmes, opportunities are created for members to sharpen their negotiation skills and rebrand business.

He was speaking at the GNCCI National Business-To-Business Meeting in Kumasi.

It was held on the theme: “Promoting Domestic Trade to Harness the Full Potentials of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.”

The meeting, among other things, was used to build synergies among SMEs, enhance domestic trade, provide opportunities to share ideas and promote brand exposure for businesses.

Mr. Miezan said for businesses to advance in trade and industry, there was the need for them to be well exposed to the protocols and requirements of the AfCFTA.

Business standards, he said should be the priority of SMEs, explaining that “this is because the companies are not producing for Ghanaians alone, you are producing with the intention to export to other countries.

People bring certain products into Ghana and this is possible because they meet certain standards for exporting to other countries,” he stated.

Mr. Meizan called on business entities to build their profiles to attract bigger opportunities, and for business owners to avail themselves for training and capacity building to help meet current trends in business operations.

Mr. John Bentum, a Senior Manager at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said the Commission existed to provide long term funding and regulate the capital market.

It was, therefore, ready to provide the needed support to businesses to scale up operations.

Mr. Bentum advised enterprises to adhere to corporate governance standards that ensured profitability and sustainability.

