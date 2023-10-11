GFA joins family, others to receive remains of E.T Mensah   

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.11, GNA- The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has joined the family of late Sports Minister, Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah to receive his mortal remains at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah, 77, died on Sunday, October 01, 2023 at a hospital in South Africa, whiles receiving treatment after battling illness.

The delegation was led by Mr. Kurt Okraku – President of the GFA, together with the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Michael Osekre, football stakeholders, and supporters.

E.T Mensah served as Ghana’s first Sports Minister in the Fourth Republic, under former President Jerry John Rawlings from 1993 to 2001.

He was a Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Social Welfare and also a member of the Council of State after leaving Parliament in 2016.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

