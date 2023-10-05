GFA Elections: Kwesi Appiah, four others elected as GFA Executive Council members

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.05, GNA – Former Black Stars Coach James Kwesi Appiah is part of the five newly elected Executive Council members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The rest were Dr. Ransford Abbey, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Fredrick Acheampong Kingsley Osei and Bonsu.

Mr. Anthony Kwasi Aubynn, who served on the Executive Council of the previous administration, could not make it to the top five this time round, with a total of seven votes.

The council, as a committee of the football body would have the power to approve and issue Policies and Strategies of GFA for the next four years.

GNA

