GES congratulates teachers in Upper East Region

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Oct. 6, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Upper East Region has appreciated the contributions of teachers to the Service in the Region.

“Your selfless sacrifice in ensuring better learning outcomes in our schools is highly appreciated and I congratulate you for your selfless service,” Mr Bright A. Lawoe, the Regional Director of GES, told teachers in the region as they marked Teachers’ Day.

The message was in a statement signed by the Regional Public Relations Officer for the Service, Mr Nathaniel Nyaaba and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

World Teachers Day celebration was established by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 to commemorate the signing of the 1966 UNESCO and International Labour Organisation recommendation on the status of teachers in the world.

It is celebrated annually on October 5.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

GNA

