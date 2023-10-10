Fourth “Financial Fair” starts tomorrow

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Stakeholders in the finance sector are expected to converge and share ideas at the fourth edition of Banking, Insurance, Pensions and Securities (BIPS) – “Financial”- Fair from tomorrow to Friday.

The event, with support from the Ministry of Finance, is organised by Kotlers Management Services, a strategic management consultancy firm.

Mr Samuel Ogyiri Sackey, Managing Director of the Firm, said the fair would be the ‘melting point’ for all stakeholders in the financial sector.

It is on the theme: “Making prudent financial decisions in time of adversities”, and expected to draw key stakeholders in the financial sector and its ancillaries, to deliberate on expediting the recovery of the institutions from recent struggles.

Mr Ogyiri Sackey said it would be characterised by marketing activities, sensitisation events, business matchmaking, partnerships, and networking, and encouraged banks, insurance, Pensions, Securities and other players in the sector to take advantage of the platform.

He said it would feature a “Business Forum” to discuss challenges in making prudent financial decisions in time of adversities with focus on generating creative ideas, entrepreneurship, and attracting local and foreign investors.

Mr Ogyiri Sackey said the continued support of the Ministry of Finance and the National Insurance Commission for the Fair had made it “the story changer” for participants over the years, and commended them for the commitment to the growth of the financial sector.

He said the interest of the Finance Ministry and NIC was indicative of the regulators’ commitment to leveraging the platform provided by the Fair to address challenges that had plagued the financial industry.

The Fair will take place simultaneously at the University of Ghana Business School-Graduate school’s Park, near UPSA and AMA City Hall’s forecourt at Accra Central, from tomorrow to Friday, October, 13.

GNA

