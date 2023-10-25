Focus on stories of impact, public good —Sulemana Braimah urges journalists

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Oct 25, GNA – Mr Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has underscored the need for journalists to prioritise stories that bring about positive change and transformation.

He said the sole purpose of journalism was to impact lives and advocate the socio-economic development of the masses, especially the most vulnerable groups.

He said this while engaging with some selected journalists from the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions at a training workshop on the Right to Information (RTI) Law.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), a non-government organisation, in partnership with the Right to Information Commission.

It formed part of GDCA’s maiden cohort fellowship for media practitioners in the regions.

Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, Executive Director of GDCA said it was intended to equip journalists with in – depth knowledge and skills related to the RTI Law, which would enable them to champion advocacy for change and development.

He said it was also to ensure that journalists had better appreciation of the law to demand transparency and accountability from duty -bearers.

The two-day training would empower participants to balance transparency with sensitivity in reporting, responsible journalism and privacy concerns, how to file an effective RTI request among others.

