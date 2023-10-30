Fidelity Bank backs Enactus CKT-UTAS with more than GHS 147,000 to shine at the Enactus World Cup 2023

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately-owned financial institution, has presented a cheque for GHS 147,614 to Enactus CKT-UTAS, to support three talented students who represented Ghana at the just-ended Enactus World Cup 2023 Competition, held in the Netherlands.

This is in line with the Bank’s commitment to fostering youth entrepreneurship and innovation, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency said in Accra, Monday.

The global event showcases the sustainable entrepreneurial projects initiated by university students who are making a remarkable and positive impact on the world.

Ms. Zakaria Najlau, President of Enactus CKT-UTAS, Ms. Ibrahim Hamdia, and Ms. Abudu Eulalia, are presenting two innovative projects that address pressing challenges associated with e-waste and rice waste in Ghana.

Their first project, Project Waste Tech, ingeniously converts e-waste into poultry incubators, offering a solution that empowers poultry farmers to enhance their productivity and income.

The second project, Project EcoHack, transforms rice husks and straw into eco-friendly flywheel sheets for furniture and acoustics, effectively reducing environmental pollution and creating value-added products.

Expressing her gratitude to Fidelity Bank, Ms. Zakaria Najlau, the team leader of Enactus CKT-UTAS, noted the challenges of securing funding for such projects.

She, therefore, praised Fidelity Bank for their support, which she said came at a crucial juncture, bolstering their confidence and enabling them to take their innovations to a global audience.

“Fidelity Bank’s timely and magnanimous donation has enabled us to realise our dream of representing Ghana at the Enactus World Cup 2023 Competition,” she said.

“We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to supporting youth entrepreneurship and innovation. We promise to do our best to make Ghana proud.”

Mr. Esteban Mawutor Amegashitsi, the Corporate and Internal Communications Manager of Fidelity Bank, presented the cheque at a brief ceremony, which was held at Orange Heights, Fidelity Bank’s Head Office Annex in Tesano.

Mr. Amegashitsi underlined Fidelity Bank’s pride in supporting students who demonstrated creativity, leadership, and social responsibility through their projects.

He emphasised the Bank’s belief in empowering young entrepreneurs who addressed real-world issues and contributed to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are impressed by the ingenuity and passion of these students, who have utilised their skills and knowledge to create solutions benefiting both people and the planet,” he said.

“As a bank committed to sustainability and community well-being, we are delighted to sponsor them to represent Ghana at the Enactus World Cup 2023 Competition.

“We hope that their projects will inspire other young people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and create a positive impact in the world.”

Mr. Evans Hokey, the Programs Manager of Enactus Ghana, expressed his gratitude to Fidelity Bank for their “generous gesture”.

He also urged other corporate bodies to follow the Bank’s example and support such initiatives.

“We are grateful to Fidelity Bank for their generous support of Enactus CKT-UTAS and their commitment to promoting youth entrepreneurship and innovation,” he said.

“The students’ participation in the Enactus World Cup 2023 Competition is a testament to their creativity and passion.

“We encourage other corporate entities to support such initiatives, as Fidelity Bank has done. We believe that these projects will not only benefit the environment but also bring economic advantages. We are proud of Enactus Ghana for bringing honor to the nation.”

The event was held on Tuesday, October 17, to Friday, October 20.

Fidelity Bank’s donation to Enactus CKT-UTAS aligned with the bank’s ongoing commitment to bolster youth entrepreneurship through its flagship initiative, the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI), said the release.

FYEI provides both financial and non-financial support, empowering youth-led businesses to thrive.

The programme focuses on scalable businesses addressing societal challenges, particularly, those contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.

In partnership with its collaborators, Fidelity Bank delivers customised training and financial support, strengthening and nurturing selected businesses that meet program criteria.

GNA

