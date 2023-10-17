Farmers urged to adopt best agronomic practices to increase yield

By Solomon Gumah

Sang (N/R), Oct. 17, GNA – Some smallholder farmers in the Mion District of the Northern Region have been advised to adopt best agronomic practices to gain high yields from their farms.

Mr Michael Owusu, the Deputy Director of Crops at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, who gave the advice, said adopting best agronomic practices guaranteed bumper harvest, and ensured quality seeds production for equitable market.

He was addressing stakeholders and other smallholder farmers at Sang in the Mion District to mark this year’s Harvest Trade Forum organised by Agrisolve, an agriculture development and social impact organisation.

The event under the theme: “Creating Equitable Markets for Smallholder Farmers in the Agriculture Value Chain: Markets for All,” was also used to commemorate this year’s World Food Day.

Participants were exposed to the exhibition of harvest technologies, consultation and onboarding, financial consultation and onboarding, budgeting and financial record-keeping, identifying opportunities and diversification, training on Mobile Money (MoMo) usage and functionality, bank account opening among others.

Mr Raymond Enye, the Project Specialist at Agrisolve, speaking during the event, said it was tailored to build the entrepreneurial capacity of about 1000 women and other young Agri-entrepreneurs as well as increase knowledge and awareness of the smallholder farmers on harvesting and post-harvest management techniques.

He said the forum was also to facilitate direct market linkages between 10,000 smallholder farmers and buyers, local markets lead, retailers and Agri-Processors for the 2023/2024 crop season.

Mr Enye added that “This event also seeks to establish a platform to develop data that informs value chain analysis towards equitable pricing, demand for planning and decision-making.”

Mr Akibu Hardi, the Mion District Director of the Department of Agriculture, commended Agrisolve for the initiative, saying it was in line with the government’s agenda for transforming the agricultural sector through the formation of community-based groups, building farmers capacity, financial literacy and the need to adopt prudent agronomic practices.

