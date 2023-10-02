Eighth Ghana Theatre Festival opens in Accra

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 2 GNA – The Eighth Ghana Theatre Festival, organised by the National Theatre of Ghana, has opened in Accra, on the theme: “Celebrating Ghanaian culture and heritage through partnerships and linkages.”

The six-day festival would feature a host of activities, including a theatre programme for schools, a fashion show, a film show, Standup Comedy, dramas, and an art exhibition to showcase authentic artefacts and other made-in-Ghana products.

Mr William Ashong, Programmes Manager, National Theatre, said the annual affair formed part of efforts to fulfil the National Theatre’s mandate to develop and promote the performing arts in Ghana.

He said the theme for the celebration was carefully chosen because for the National Theatre to achieve its goal, there was the need to partner individuals and stage performing groups to create content to sustain the Theatre.

He said the festival opened with an art exhibition and mini sales of made in Ghana products as well as sunset “GHROBICS”.

“Sunset GHROBICS is basically using traditional dances to exercise. So instead of using music we are using traditional dances like Adowa, Kete and many more to exercise the body. Every performer needs their body to be in good shape before you can perform.”

“We will continue with the same art exhibition and performances including stage plays like “Kasoa last stop”, “Efuponko”, Film shows like “Okada” and “Daddy’s personal devil”, fashion shows, and a stand-up comedy show throughout the six days.”

Mr Ashong said this year’s festival was unique because it sought to throw more support for talented basic and Senior High School (SHS) students in the art space by providing a platform for them to showcase their works.

“We do art exhibitions each year but this year, the unique thing about it is that we have also very young and talented students, I should say from basic schools and SHS, doing marvelous works in terms of painting, visual arts and other things, showcasing the work to the public.”

The Programmes Manager said these performances would feature all three resident groups of the National Theatre – National Dance Company – National Symphony Orchestra and National Drama Company.

Other participating groups for the festival are Agape Arts Production, 2 Idiots Production, Department of Fashion Design and Textiles (Accra Technical University), Ghana Academy of Films and Television Arts, EN Academy, Addis Dance, 2 Cute Entertainment, Robdy’s Production and Visual Arts Students Empowerment Project.

“We entreat all Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to see what individuals and performing groups are doing and help support them and their talents.”

