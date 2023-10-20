EducationUSA tours schools in Volta

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Oct. 20, GNA – The US Government’s EducationUSA programme has met with Senior High Schools in the Volta Region to promote higher learning opportunities for students in the United States.

Students in the six schools visited got exposed to a higher education information and resources that provided access to more than 4,000 accredited universities in the U.S.

EducationUSA is a global advisory network present in 170 countries and operates 400 advising centers across the world to support millions of students’ travel to pursue education in the US.

The programme focuses on undergraduate and graduate categories – the latter comprising Masters and PHD, and students at the various engagements got to learn the requirements and the application processes.

A successful application would require quality grades that could earn a place at a university in one’s home country, and EducationUSA advisers who led the campus tours walked students through a five-step application process.

Applicants would be guided to access their personal abilities and capabilities in selecting colleges and Universities, and Mrs Bernice Affotey, an education outreach specialist, and Education USA Adviser, said applicants need to expose their interests in sports, religion and other areas of preference.

“You need to carefully process what you want,” the education adviser said, detailing other application requirements.

Prospective applicants were asked to plan finances.

“Think of the costs, your finances, living expenses, sponsors etc. We need to consider all these things to ensure that we get a school that is conducive and affordable to us.”

Madam Affotey said aside from a standardised test if required, undergraduates would need to provide a transcript and a WASSCE result, while graduates also need to produce a university transcript, certified copy of certificate, and take a standardized test, also when required.

Some schools might require that applicants were interviewed as part of the process.

The Adviser said graduates should consider research in their application processes and be on the lookout for who or where to potentially get resource persons to supervise their work.

Students should also look out for the availability of opportunities for internships.

“You should check if the school is located close to opportunities like companies and businesses.”

Application to U.S. colleges and universities are usually online, and the most come with a fee.

Rafiatu Lawal, also an Adviser, said a platform was available to help apply to more than one school and which had more than 1,000 colleges onboard.

“Most of them will waive the application fee if you use the platform,” she said.

“We offer very comprehensive services for the students from the time they decide to study in America to the time they depart,” Mrs Affotey told students, while mentioning support for scholarships.

“The Department does not offer scholarships, but we are able to help them find financial aid,” the Adviser stated, noting the availability of funding sources including from families, other sponsors, and institutions.

She advised students to consider academic excellence to be able to attract funding, and also to seek to make the most of skills.

“Students must perform very well. Your WASSCE should be good. You need to have some industrial skills, talents, and be a team player.

Mrs Affotey further stated that although scholarships were most available to students that could afford some fee payment, those seeking full support continued to benefit.

“Needy students should work extra hard, make their grades and be extra unique and standout. It helps present a strong application to be considered for full funding”.

The Department toured the University of Health and Allied Sciences as part of the outreach which offered students the opportunity to clarify the program.

Radio education was also undertaken as part of the activities, and the facilitators told the GNA the engagements added to a recent college fair that brought more than 40 US colleges to the country.

“This is also a good follow-up for us to get students from different schools in Volta,” Mrs. Affotey said, adding that it was the first EducationUSA in-person visit to the region since the coronavirus forced to offer virtual services.

The outreach programme intends to maintain a hybrid of virtual and in person services, with social media platforms such as facebook providing live sessions for applicant support.

Colleges in the U.S. are hosted on the social media platform to engage students on programs and opportunities available.

“Our mandate is to promote US higher education by guiding interested individuals through college or university application processes,” the GNA was told.

The programme maintains two centers – one at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, and the other in Kumasi, and all services are available on www.educationusa.state.gov

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

