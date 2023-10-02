Dr Bawumia commiserates with former President Kufuor on former First Lady’s passing

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Oct.02, GNA-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has extended condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the immediate family, and the nation at large on the passing of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

“I have received with sadness, news of the passing of H.E Theresa Kufuor, wife of President John A. Kufuor.

“Samira and I are exceedingly pained by the death of a woman we all considered a major light in our personal and national lives,” Dr Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page.

The death of the former First Lady,87, was reported on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She served as First Lady from 2001 to 2009 and had been married to former President Kufuor for 61 years.

“May Mama Theresa’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace,” Vice President Bawumia stated.

Madam Theresa married John Kufuor when he was at age 23 after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961.

They got married in 1962 and had five children.

In 2007, she advocated policy changes in the Government’s white paper on Educational Reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO’s Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) programme for kindergarten children.

She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in prevention of mother to child transmission.

She was a devoted Catholic.

GNA

