Demonstration in Support of Israel to Take Place in Sofia

Sofia, Oct 10 (BTA/GNA) – A demonstration in support of Israel under the motto “We Support Israel: A Candle in Memory of the Victims” will take place in the St Kliment Ohridski Garden in Sofia on Tuesday. The event is organized by the I Support Israel non-governmental organization.

“Shocked by the Hamas terrorist attack on Saturday, we want to gather in front of the Memorial to the Salvation of Bulgarian Jews, to pay our respects to the more than 900 victims and pray for speedy release of all prisoners”, the organization said, calling on the citizens and guests of Sofia to empathize with Israel and Jewish communities around the world and show their solidarity.

