Dam Spillage: Affected students and artisans in Volta call for financial support

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/ Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Oct. 20, GNA – Flood victims, some of whom are students, graduates, and artisans in North, Central, and South Tongu Districts of the Volta Region, have appealed to the government for financial support.

The affected artisans, including male and female fashion designers, beauticians, and others are appealing for support groups and agencies to grant them some start-up capital to revive their activities.

Madam Edoh Adigler, a 34-year-old fashion designer, told the GNA her shop and everything in Mepe had been submerged as a result.

“We lost everything to the floods. My shop and personal belongings are gone, so I need to start life from scratch,” he lamented.

Gakpo Cate, an 18-year-old hairdressing apprentice, disclosed to the GNA her situation posed some mental instability since she had absolutely nothing to live on.

“We have been camping at the St Kizito centre for the past one week now and we have nothing to do anymore.”

She said it remained financially difficult to address some personal health-related issues such as food, and personal hygiene, among others.

“We hardly get assistance from people to live on. My apprenticeship course is hanging in the air because there’s no money and place of abode,” she said.

Miss Kofiteye Diana, a 22-year-old Adidome Senior High School student, who also lost everything in the floods, said her education was at a standstill as the flood took her books, and school uniforms, among others, away.

She disclosed to the GNA that she intended to go into the food selling business with a little help, which would support her to buy sanitary pads and clothes for herself and her other two siblings.

“I have two siblings and we are struggling to survive. If I get GHC 1,500, I will start a food business to cater for my two siblings.”

Toku Patricia, a hairdresser, whose workshop was also hit by the floods, indicated that an amount of GHC 2,000 would help her to support her new venture.

She said, “I may not get enough capital to bounce back at the moment because my profession requires a lot of money. I just need GHC 2,000 to venture into selling clothes and shoes for now.”

Miss Toku indicated that the amount would allow her to start a new life and also cater for her 22-year-old daughter’s tertiary education fees.

Mrs Dorgbadzi Alice, a 44-year-old mother of three and a producer of palm oil, also called for urgent financial support.

A cross-section of the affected victims the GNA interacted with are calling for financial support to commence a new business life.

Over eight communities from the three Tongu Districts in Volta have been greatly affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The affected residents, however, remained optimistic the situation would get back to normal.

