Bulgaria’s pro-Western government survives no-confidence vote

Sofia, Oct. 13, (dpa/GNA) - Bulgaria’s pro-Western government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament by a wide margin, as lawmakers rejected an effort by the opposition to topple the government over its planned phase-out of coal-fired power plants.

A majority of 143 members of parliament opposed the motion on Friday, while only 71 lawmakers supported it. The vote allows the liberal-conservative government, which took office in early June, to remain in office.

The vote was brought by pro-Russian nationalists, socialists and populists, who accused the country’s leadership of wanting to destroy its coal mining industry in a transition to more climate-friendly energy sources.

The government expects the move to generate billions of euros in funding under the EU’s reconstruction plan. About half of Bulgaria’s electricity is currently generated with coal, followed by about one third by nuclear power.

The motion was tabled by the nationalist and pro-Russian party Vazrashdane (Rebirth) and introduced to parliament on Thursday. The Socialist Party (BSP) and the small populist party ITN also backed the motion.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova has already announced a new no-confidence motion against the government regarding security policy.

Friday’s vote was preceded by two weeks of protests and blockades of important transport routes by miners and workers in coal-fired power plants.

They had demanded that Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov review the coal phase-out plans submitted to Brussels. Now some are seeking to collect signatures for a strike.

The government has promised social packages of 36 months’ wages for miners who want to leave the industry and workers at power plants slated to be closed. For those who remain, there are to be new jobs in the course of restructuring.

The government pushed forward with the closures to avoid losing European Union funding for the transition to clean energy worth 4.4 billion levs ($2.3 billion).

GNA

