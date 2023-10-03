British alcoholic beverage maker Diageo prices $1.7 bln bond offering

London, Oct. 3, (dpa/GNA) – British alcoholic beverage maker Diageo said on Tuesday that it has launched and priced a $1.7 billion bond offering.

The offering includes $800 million 5.375% fixed rate notes due 2026, and $900 million 5.625% fixed rate notes due 2033.

The company will use the proceeds from transaction, scheduled to be settled on October 5, for general corporate purposes.

Diageo Capital Plc, the issuer of the bonds, guarantees payment of principal and interest.

BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint active book-running managers for the offering.

GNA

