Boadi Nyamekye lauded for visionary leadership as Experience Conference opens

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Oct. 02, GNA – The Reverend Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has commended Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the founder of The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) for his pursuit of excellence in Ministry.

“I believe Dr. Boadi Nyamekye represents a fresh face in Christianity and a new voice not only in our nation but beyond,” he stated, as he opened the 2023 Experience Conference of the TMHCI, on Sunday.

Under the theme: “Jesus the Miracle Worker”, the eight-day Conference is being hosted at the Destiny Arena, Kwabena, in the Ga East District.

Dr Otabil lauded Dr Boadi Nyamekye for the world-class quality of the Destiny Arena, saying it should inspire members to distinguish themselves in Ministry, career, business and other fields of life.

“This is a place of quality and excellence, and the spirit life is in this place. What an honour to be here!,” he remarked.

“I have been looking forward to this day for a very long time. Thank you Dr. Michael for allowing me to step on this platform.”

He prayed for Dr Boadi Nyamekye to remain steadfast in his faith as he fulfilled his mandate in Ministry.

Speaking on the topic: “How do you work the works of God?”, Dr. Otabil urged Christians to see Jesus as their source of spiritual fulfillment and growth and not men.

They should, therefore, personally devote to knowing Christ through his word, prayer and fasting.

Every good thing they were seeking could mainly come through their personal knowledge of Christ.

They should, therefore, strive to demonstrate sincerity and honesty in their lives.

Dr Otabil expressed his confidence that the Experience Conference would be powerful with life changing moments for the people.

The annual Conference, which is resuming after its suspension over the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the largest gatherings of Christians from different denominations in Ghana and beyond.

It has seen the ministrations of renowned Ministers of the Gospel across the globe – delivering life-changing sermons and topics.

Ministers scheduled to speak at this year’s Conference include Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the presiding archbishop and general overseer, United Denominations of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the President, Agyinasare World Evangelism, and the Rev. Dr. Ebenezer S. M. Markwei, the Founder and General Overseer, Living Streams International.

Others are the Presiding Archbishop and the Founder and General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), Dr Steve Mensah, General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries, Rev. Dr Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, and the Founder and Senior Pastor of All Nations Church in Atlanta, Georgia and General Overseer of the Living Springs International Churches, Dr Frank Ofosu-Appiah.

Leading gospel artistes will also minister alongside the host choir and artistes.

The TMHCI is a word-based church, with the vision to drive towards excellence while ushering people to fulfil their destiny, while preparing them for heaven.

One of the fastest growing churches in the West African sub-Region, the main auditorium of the Destiny Arena sits some 5,000 congregants.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

