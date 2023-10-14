betPawa Premier League: Kotoko climbs to second spot after two consecutive wins

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Oct. 14, GNA – Asante Kotoko recorded their second consecutive win in the betPawa Premier League after defeating Aduana Stars in their match week five encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The win takes the Porcupine Warriors to the second spot on the table with eight points after a shaky start to the season which left them at the bottom of the log after match week three.

After beating Accra Lions in the capital on Monday, Kotoko went into the match with determination to end their winless run at the Baba Stadium which dates back to last season.

It was, therefore, a huge sigh of relief to most fans who did not only celebrate the victory but also the fact that the jinx had been broken to pave the way for more wins at their favourite Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko served notice of their intention to secure all three points right from the blast of the whistle by referee S.K. Mawuli Klu to signal the commencement of the match.

George Mfegue fluffed a glorious opportunity to put his side ahead with only goalkeeper Yaw Ansah to beat under two minutes.

Peter Amidu was the next to throw away another decent chance that could have broken the virginity of the match when he was released by Richmond Lamptey but his effort was blocked by Ansah.

Kotoko whose approach was to unsettle the visitors with an early goal continued to keep possession, pinning the ‘Ogya Boys’ in their own half with incisive passes.

As Kotoko failed to make their dominance count, Aduana Stars warmed themselves into the game and battled the Porcupines, especially in the midfield.

Their appreciation of the performance was however short-lived as Kotoko broke the deadlock against the run of play through Kalo Ouattara in the 33rd minute.

It was a long cross from the right side of the attack from Lamptey which was nodded home by Kalo after outjumping his markers in the six-yard box.

Aduana Stars responded to the goal with two quick incursions into the goal area of Kotoko as they stepped up their game but went into the break with a one-goal deficit.

They resumed the second half determined to pull parity, earning a free kick in a dangerous position in one of their onslaught.

The visitors were more purposeful on the ball in the first 15 minutes of the half compared to their display in the first, creating problems for the Kotoko backline.

With the ambition of both teams to score the next goal, the match became more open as they took the game to each other whenever they were in possession of the ball.

It was virtually an end-to-end action which was slightly dominated by Aduana Stars who looked an improved side in all departments of the game.

The match at this point was characterised by hard tackling as it entered the last five minutes where they both threw caution to the wind in their quest to achieve the desired results.

The home fans endured nervous moments for the rest of the match as the Porcupines gallantly defended their solitary lead to record their second win of the season.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

