BET Hip Hop Awards: Black Sherif wins Best International Flow category

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Ghanaian singer Black Sherif has won the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards held in Atlanta.

The Ghanaian international music star beat off competition from AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), and K.O. (South Africa).

Other nominees in the category include Sampa the Great (Zambia), Major RD (Brazil), and Tasha and Tracie (Brazil).

It was the second time Black Sherif has been nominated for that category, having lost out to Benjamin EPPS from Gabon last year.

Black Sherif becomes the second Ghanaian to win the Best Hip Hop International Flow category at the BET after Sarkodoe picked up the award in 2019.

It has been a successful year for Black Sherif since he was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

