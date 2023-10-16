Bayern to speak to defender Mazraoui over pro-Palestinian posts

Munich, Oct 16, (dpa/GNA) – Bayern Munich, will talk to defender Noussair Mazraoui, following a furore over pro-Palestinian posts by the Morocco international.

“Bayern immediately contacted Noussair Mazroui, after his Instagram posts on Sunday. The player is currently in Africa with the national team of Morocco. After his return, a detailed personal meeting with the club’s management in Munich is planned,” the Bundesliga champions told dpa on Monday.

“Everyone, including every employee and every player, knows what values Bayern stand for. We have already expressed these publicly and unequivocally directly after the terrorist attack on Israel. We care about our friends in Israel and stand by their side. At the same time, we hope for a peaceful coexistence of all people in the Middle East.”

Whether Mazraoui risks consequences for his posts is unclear.

The 25-year-old posted a video on social media, wishing victory to the Palestinians in the conflict with Israel. He shared a short clip in which a voice says in the style of a prayer: “God, help our oppressed brothers in Palestine to achieve victory. May God give mercy to the dead, may God heal their wounded.”

Israel has been bombarding Gaza over the last week and a ground offensive is expected after Palestinian Hamas militants killed over 1,300 mostly civilians in surprise attacks on Israel on Saturday October 7.

GNA

