Asogli women urged to embrace innovation for empowerment

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Oct. 11, GNA – The Asogli State has urged women to overstep their limitations and embrace innovations to advance their progress in society.

At a Women’s Day seminar held on the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) premises in Ho on Tuesday, participants called for support for women to overcome the setbacks in their businesses and achieve their dreams.

It was on the theme: “Leadership, Education and Development: Rethinking Gender Roles in Leadership, Education and Development in Ghana,” organised by the queens of the Asogli State.

Dr Faith Agbozo, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Family and Community Health, Fred N. Binka School of Public Health, advised women to build mental and emotional resilience against setbacks and put their dreams into reality.

“Setbacks are good and will make us better when we handle it the right way. Women are the pivot around which society develops.”

Dr Anita Fafa Dartey, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, UHAS, said women should acquire both vocational and professional skills to be able to sustain their resources.

She urged them not to fear failure, saying: “The experience of failure should urge you on, and you should engage your thinking faculties and intuitions.”

Madam Cecelia Fiaka, Founder of a child support NGO; Nneka, shared her experiences with the about 1000 participants, and said commitment, modesty, humility and fearlessness had made her thrive in her activities, through which her NGO had won awards.

“You should believe in your dreams and drive them without fear. You should not live beyond your means. You should appreciate what it is at hand and move forward.”

Naana Kabukour Dagojo Dumaaley I, the Paramount Queenmother of Ada Traditional Area, who was the guest speaker, lamented the growing parental neglect, which had affected the development of most children.

Being the President of Unity Queens, an organisation of female rulers in the country, Naana Dumaaley called for the involvement of more males in such programmes as they contributed to the development or otherwise of women and children in society.

Dr Mrs Daniella Delali Sedegah, the Acting Dean of Students, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, drew attention to growing femicide in the country, calling on stakeholders to raise awareness to help correct the expanding gruesome timeline.

Mrs Yaa Opuni, the Registrar of UHAS, in a welcome address, said the event was “a harmonious fusion of tradition and progress,” and extolled the queen mothers for their unwavering dedication to preserving Ghana’s culture and heritage.

Ms Maria Gwira, the Director of Public Affairs, UHAS, suggested a database of women in the community, which would ensure organised interventions including mentoring and skills training for the youth.

Mama Attrator III, Queen of Ho Dome, said the event was the first of its kind the queens of the Asogli State had organised, and charged young women to heed the calls of securing sustainable future through determination.

Mama Bobi III, Queen of Ho Bankoe, told the Ghana News Agency that the event had been a success with quality networking, and spoke of ongoing training opportunities to support the growth of young women in the community.

A cooking competition on yam delicacies was organised for women of the various divisions of the Asogli State on the sidelines of the seminar.

