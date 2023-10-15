Apostle Professor Asuming-Brempong cautions Christians against doctrines of demons

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 15, GNA – Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Immediate past Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has cautioned Christians against the doctrines of demons.

He said seducing spirits and the doctrines of demons would hinder Christians in their walk with God.

Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong gave the admonition in his homily during an apostolic visit to the GCCI Maranatha Assembly in Tema.

He noted that the Christian life was a spiritual warfare in which unfortunately, the enemy was invisible.

Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong, who was accompanied by his wife, Prof Stella Asuming-Brempong, spoke on the topic “Spiritual Warfare”.

“As a Christian you are not called for nothing, you are called to be a soldier of the Lord; God has brought you to himself, first to save your life, and also to make you a servant in his house and you are a soldier,” he said.

He reiterated, that, as soldiers of Christ, Christians need to be strong in the Lord.

He said the battlefield was the world and that the devil had taken control over the world, hence Christians were fighting to overcome him.

He said every Christian had been called to be a soldier of Christ and that born again Christians had overcome the world through their faith in Christ.

The Cleric noted that some Christians in their search for miracles and healings had visited false prophets and at the end of the day, instead of receiving their miracles or healings, they were being possessed with evil spirits such as witchcraft.

He assured Christians that they could pray on their own to God to receive their miracles.

Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong urged Christians not to give in to seducing spirits and the doctrines of demons.

“Don’t listen to false spirits, the devil uses deception to deceive us.”

Citing the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong said the aim of the devil was to cut off Christians from God.

He warned that seducing spirits would take Christians away from Jesus Christ.

He advised Christians to desist from telling lies; adding that lying opens a person to demonic attacks.

Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong (middle on front row) with his wife, Prof Stella Asuming-Brempong (3rd from right on front row) in a group photograph with the Deacon Board of GCCI Maranatha Assembly

Quoting from the Bible, Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong said: “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”

He also encouraged Christians not to give room to the spirit of betrayal; declaring that “you cannot be in the Army of the Lord and be a traitor”.

“Let us present our bodies as living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is our reasonable service,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

