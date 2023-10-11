Amen and Amen Institute donates to MoFA towards 2023 World Food Day

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – Amen and Amen Institute, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated GH¢10,000.00 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to support this year’s World Food Day celebration in Ghana.

The day, scheduled for October 16, would be marked on the theme: “Water is Life, Water is Food, Leave no one Behind.”

Amen and Amen has donated and supported the celebration every year.

Founder of the Institute, Mr Amen Amenreynolds Amen, in a presentation, made on his behalf, by his son, Mr Daniel Dikyi Reynolds, said the donation was part of the institute’s corporate social responsibility to support the United Nations in achieving food security and eliminating hunger.

“Amen and Amen Institute has been in partnership with the UN for the annual celebration of World Food Day over the years,” he stated.

He said there was the need to support and champion activities such as world food day, to always ensure the availability of food for everyone.

“The day is very essential, and it is marked not only to celebrate the good food that we get to eat every day, but to also spread awareness about those who struggle to get even one meal in a day,” he said.

Mr Amen called on stakeholders to invest in agriculture to ensure food security, as well as to support quality education and health care delivery.

He encouraged the youth to venture into agriculture production through the introduction of attractive farming packages and resources and commended the Ministry for the various innovations to improve the sector.

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister, MoFA and Chairman, 2023 World Food Day Planning Committee, in receiving the presentation, commended the founder of the institute for the kind gesture and for the collaboration with the ministry over the years.

He assured that the presentation would be used for its intended purpose.

Some of the programmes lined up for the celebration include float, television and radio talk shows and commemoration of the day at the forecourt of the State House.

GNA

